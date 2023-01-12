Grown-ish: Season Six; Early Renewal for Freeform Comedy Series

Junior is staying in school and Freeform sticking with him. The cable channel has renewed Grown-ish for a sixth season. The fifth season resumes next Wednesday, January 18th.

A comedy series, the Grown-ish TV show stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Matthew Sato, Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, and Slick Woods recur. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show initially follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. In the fifth season, Zoey and her friends have graduated college. Meanwhile, her brother Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Scribner) has enrolled at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown”.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fifth season of Grown-ish averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 130,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Here’s a preview for the second half of season five. The sixth season’s premiere date will be announced in the future.

