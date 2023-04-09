Cops: Compilation Series Headed to Law&Crime Cable Channel

Cops fans will see even more of the series. The Law& Crime network has ordered Cops Reloaded, which will show clips from the reality show’s extensive programming library. The series will have 158 episodes featuring “some of the most memorable suspects, car chases and action-packed moments from the long-running series Cops.”

Cops was canceled in 2020 by Paramount Network in the days following the death of George Floyd. Law&Crime president Rachel Stockman said the following about the new series, per Variety:

“Cops Reloaded is the perfect addition to our content library. We have a robust and rapidly growing fanbase that’s highly interested in content surrounding law enforcement so we are eager to continue to deliver them more of what they want to see.”

A premiere date for Cops Reloaded will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series?