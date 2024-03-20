Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?: Travis Kelce in Talks to Host Prime Video Revival

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? could be returning to the small screen. Prime Video is looking to revive the game show with Travis Kelce in talks to host. Kelce currently plays with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The series has been seen twice before – the first airing, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, lasted for four seasons on FOX, and a revival with John Cena hosting aired on Nickelodeon.

This new version will have a celebrity focus, per Variety. There were no comments from Prime Video or the team behind Kelce, but the following was revealed about the series:

“There are some questions, according to the people familiar with discussions, about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this game show? If it lands on Prime Video, will you watch a new revival?