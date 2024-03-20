New Amsterdam: Sequel Series from Creator David Schulner in the Works at NBC

NBC viewers could see the world created in New Amsterdam back on the small screen. The drama’s creator, David Schulner, is currently working on a sequel series, titled New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, per Deadline. New Amsterdam wrapped up in January 2023 with a shortened fifth season.

The potential spin-off was teased in the series finale for the NBC series, and it would focus on the daughter of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as she takes over his former job as Medical Director of New Amsterdam Hospital. The drama will be set 30 years in the future and will “explore the ways artificial intelligence would help advance the medical industry in the future.”

The following was revealed about the project:

“New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, is being developed under Schulner and his production banner Mount Moriah’s overall deal with Universal Television. Peter Horton, who served as EP and director on the original series, is set to direct. He is executive producing through his UTV overall deal along with Eric Manheimer on whose book New Amsterdam was based. Maggie Cahill, Head of Development at Mount Moriah, will be co-executive producing. Universal Television, a part of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of New Amsterdam? Would you watch a sequel series on NBC?