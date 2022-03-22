Mrs. Davis: Betty Gilpin to Star in Peacock Drama from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof

Mrs. Davis has its star. Betty Gilbin (GLOW) will star in the upcoming drama series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. The actress will play a nun that goes up against a powerful artificial intelligence.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today that three-time Emmy Award-nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) will star in the leading role of the highly-anticipated drama series MRS. DAVIS, from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. The series comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Peacock can confirm that the series is an exploration of faith versus technology – an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence. Emmy Award-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first episode.”

A premiere date and additional details will be revealed at a later time.

