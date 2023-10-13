Based on a True Story: Season Two Renewal for Dark Comedy Thriller Series on Peacock

Based on a True Story has been renewed for a second season. Season one of the dark comedy thriller series from Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan aired on Peacock in June 2023.

Starring Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, the series follows a couple as they try to use the fascination with true crime by working with a serial killer to create a podcast.

Peacock described the series as follows:

“BASED ON A TRUE STORY is a satire of the true crime genre with elements that are loosely inspired by true events. Season 1 is about Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Chris Messina), a down-on-their-luck couple, whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles and seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer.”

The premiere date for Based on a True Story season two will be announced later.

