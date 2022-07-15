Dr. Death: Season Two; Peacock Drama Series Renewed with a New True Crime Story

Dr. Death is getting a second chance. Peacock has renewed the show for a second season which will focus on a new story. The limited series is now an anthology series.

A true crime drama, the first season of the Dr. Death TV show was released in July 2021. It stars Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Christian Slater, and Alec Baldwin. It’s based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. He was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice until everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and were left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (Robb), set out to stop him.

The second season of Dr. Death will revolve around the true story of Paolo Macchiarini. He’s a charming surgeon, renowned for the innovative operations that earn him the nickname of “Miracle Man.” When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Ashley Michel Hoban, who worked on the first season, will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The first season’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer, Patrick Macmanus, will executive produce.

“The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him,” said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban.”

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story,” said Hoban. “This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans.”

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Dr. Death on Peacock? Are you glad that the series has been renewed for a second season with a new story?

