Mrs. Davis: David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel to Recur on Peacock Drama Series

David Arquette and Elizabeth Marvel have been added to the cast of Mrs. Davis. The actors join Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, and Margo Martindale on the upcoming drama series. The series is “an exploration of faith versus technology.” Gilpin will play a nun who battles an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence and McDorman will play her rebellious ex, who has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm. Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof are behind the drama.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

A premiere date for this new series will be revealed later.

