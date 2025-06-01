Inside the NFL: Reportedly Being Dropped by The CW, New Home Possible

Viewers looking for more Inside the NFL next fall may have to look elsewhere. Awful Announcing reported that the series will not air a third season on The CW.

Inside the NFL has aired weekly on television since 1977. The series aired on HBO until 2008. It then aired on Showtime until 2021, and subsequently appeared on Paramount+ for two seasons before being picked up by The CW.

It is possible that the sports series could land on Netflix, but its final destination is not yet known. Inside the NFL aired on the streaming service in January 2024 in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

What do you think? Do you watch Inside the NFL? Are you hoping it finds a new home for the upcoming NFL season?