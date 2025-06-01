The Great American Baking Show: New Co-Host, Renewals, and Spin-Offs Set by Roku Channel

The world of The Great American Baking Show is expanding. Roku has ordered several spin-offs and renewed the current series lineup for its streaming service. Andrew Rannells is also joining the franchise to co-host alongside Casey Wilson.

Roku revealed more about its plans in a press release.

“Roku Originals and Love Productions are dishing out the ultimate “Baking Show” viewing experience on The Roku Channel, with more of “The Great American Baking Show” plus new Roku Original specials, including a Halloween-themed celebrity special. Roku will also launch “The Great British Baking Show: Juniors” as a Roku Original, as well as a robust collection of “Great British Baking Show” library programming, most of which will be debuting in the U.S. for the first time. Roku also announced that actor Andrew Rannells will come on board to co-host “The Great American Baking Show” alongside Casey Wilson. “The success of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ has enabled us to build upon this beloved franchise, creating a multi-pronged viewing experience, of both original and library content, in an on-demand and FAST environment,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We can’t wait to head back into the iconic tent and give audiences even more of the endearing and feel-good moments with this incredible series, as well as premiere the latest seasons of ‘The Great British Baking Show: Juniors.'” Letty Kavanagh, Managing Director, Love Productions, said: “We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Roku as we enter another season of ‘The Great American Baking Show.’ We are also delighted to share some of our other much-loved British series, bringing even more warmth and joy to U.S. audiences.” Through this deal, Roku will bring audiences the following programming: Roku Original Renewals

· “The Great American Baking Show” main series – season 4

· “The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special” – returns for fourth iteration

· “The Great American Baking Show Big Game” – returns for second iteration

· “The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Summer” – returns for second iteration

New Roku Original Iterations

· “The Great British Baking Show: Juniors” – seasons 8 and 9

· “The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Halloween Special”

New library content

· “The Great British Baking Show Juniors” – seasons 1-7

· “The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” – seasons 1-9

· “The Great Pottery Throwdown” – seasons 6 + 7

· “The Great Pottery Throwdown Christmas Specials”

· “The Great British Sewing Bee” – seasons 1-10

· “The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special”

· “The Great Canadian Baking Show” – seasons 1-8 and holiday specials

· Existing “The Great British Baking Show” library content available on The Roku Channel will remain The franchise is overseen by Olivia LaRoche on behalf of Roku Originals.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this franchise? Do you plan to watch these new episodes when they air?