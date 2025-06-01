Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas: BET+ Releases Trailer for New Scripted Series

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas is coming soon to BET+, and the streaming service has released a new trailer teasing the latest Tyler Perry drama.

LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indrea, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, and Jennifer Sears star in the drama, which follows a group of friends as they navigate the challenges of single life after their marriages fail.

BET+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Five friends, Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette, all battle life and relationship woes at some stage of divorce, marriage, and dating. But it’s the battle within their circle that tests their true character and love for one another. CAST: LETOYA LUCKETT as “RASHEDA” Graceful, strong-willed, and endlessly compassionate, Rasheda is the beloved First Lady of God’s Light Christian Church. A pillar of faith and elegance, she stands proudly beside her husband, Pastor Jefferson, as both a devoted partner and a guiding light in her community. KHADEEN INDRÉA as “GENEVA” Geneva is a powerhouse partner at her law firm – sharp, poised, and always ten steps ahead. As she juggles the demands of motherhood, she also faces the quiet complexities of marriage with William, all while maintaining her trademark grace and composure. PORSCHA COLEMAN as “NAOMI” High-strung, unapologetic, and a force of nature, Naomi is a woman scorned – and she’s not done fighting. Recently divorced and still burning with fury toward her ex-husband Franklin, she channels her pain into power, refusing to be silenced or sidelined. BRIANA PRICE as “TIFFANY” A devoted single mother with a child in college, Tiffany is a loyal friend and hardworking realtor striving to rebuild her life. In the wake of a difficult divorce from her absentee husband, she’s determined to stay afloat – facing each day with quiet strength, resilience, and unwavering grace. JENNIFER SEARS as “BRIDGETTE” Compassionate, dependable, and deeply loyal, Bridgette is the quiet backbone of God’s Light Christian Church, serving faithfully as Rasheda’s trusted assistant. A devoted friend with a heart for service, she balances grace and grit in equal measure. RONREACO LEE as “WILLIAM” Charming, polished, and ever the devoted father, William is Geneva’s husband and a hands-on parent to their daughter, Anika. On the surface, he and Geneva share a picture-perfect marriage. DEVON FRANKLIN as “PASTOR JEFFERSON” Pastor Jefferson leads God’s Light Christian Church with conviction and confidence, respected by his congregation for his commanding presence. But at home, his devotion to the pulpit often overshadows his marriage to Rasheda, leaving her feeling overlooked and unimportant. DONOVAN CHRISTIE JR. as “FRANKLIN” Wealthy, arrogant, and unbothered, Franklin is Naomi’s ex-husband who’s already remarried – and he knows exactly how deep that wound cuts. With calculated cruelty, he flaunts his new wife at every turn, relishing any chance to remind Naomi that he’s moved on – whether she has or not. ROBERT CHRISTOPHER RILEY as “JAVON” Charming and cunning, Javon is a newly divorced friend from Geneva and William’s past – back after five long years with a smile that hides his true intentions. He’s not just visiting; he’s here to reclaim what – or who – he believes was always meant to be his.”

Divorced Sistas premieres on June 10th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Tyler Perry series on BET+ later this month?