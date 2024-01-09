Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Seven Ratings



Tyler Perry’s Sistas continues to perform well for BET in the ratings, but nothing lasts forever and many economic factors are involved in making a series. Could this possibly be the final year? Will Sistas be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Trinity Whiteside, Chris Warren, Joi Symone, Branden Wellington, and Stal Stowers. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season six of Sistas on BET averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 968,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



