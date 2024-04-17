Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Eight Renewal; Season Seven of BET Series Resumes in May

The friends are sticking together and BET is sticking with them. The cable channel has renewed Tyler Perry’s Sistas for an eighth season. The show’s seventh season resumes with the 12th episode of the season on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A drama series, the Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Trinity Whiteside, Chris Warren, Joi Symone, Branden Wellington, and Stal Stowers. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the seventh season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas currently averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 984,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 4% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The Sistas renewal is part of Perry’s new multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group. Other renewals that are part of the deal include BET’s Tyler Perry’s The Oval (season six), Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (season six), and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (season 11 overall). On BET+, the renewed shows include Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season three), Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season five), Tyler Perry’s Bruh (season four), and All The Queen’s Men (season four). In addition, a new scripted series called Route 187 has been ordered.

