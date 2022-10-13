Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Six — Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A drama series airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s Sistas stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other. The fifth season finds the ladies jumping back into the world of dating.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 759,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 13, 2022, Tyler Perry’s Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Sistas for season six? Along with The Oval, this show has been a solid performer for BET. Unless Perry wants to end it, I think there’s a very good chance that Sistas will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s Sistas cancellation or renewal news.



