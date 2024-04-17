Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Six Renewal Set for BET Drama Series

The dysfunctional First Family is staying in the White House. BET has renewed The Oval TV series for a sixth season. The fifth season of 22 episodes finished airing last month.

A primetime soap opera series, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Nelson Estevez, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. As the fifth season begins, Victoria devises an alternative strategy after Hunter finds himself in a dangerous predicament. Bobby finds himself taking the brunt of Priscilla’s hatred towards Sam.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fifth season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 648,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The Sistas renewal is part of Perry’s new multi-year content partnership with BET Media Group. Other renewals that are part of the deal include BET’s Tyler Perry’s Sistas (season eight), Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (season six), and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (season 11 overall). On BET+, the renewed shows include Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season three), Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season five), Tyler Perry’s Bruh (season four), and All The Queen’s Men (season four). In addition, a new scripted series called Route 187 has been ordered.

A premiere date for season six of The Oval will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Do you still enjoy The Oval TV show? Are you glad the series has been renewed for a sixth season on BET?

