Nautilus: AMC Releases Key Art and Trailer for Captain Nemo Series

Nautilus arrives on AMC next month, and the network has released a new trailer and key art (above) teasing the series based on the novel by Jules Verne.

Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Frémont, Pacharo Mzembe, Arlo Green, Tyrone Ngatai, Ling Cooper Tang, Andrew Shaw, Ashan Kumar, Céline Menville, and Kayden Price star in the series, which follows the adventures of Captain Nemo.

AMC shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, AMC and AMC+ released the official trailer and key art for the epic adventure drama Nautilus, inspired by Jules Verne’s beloved Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. The highly anticipated 10-episode series premieres with two episodes on Sunday, June 29 at 9PM ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, followed by new episodes airing weekly on Sundays at 9PM ET/PT. The season concludes with a thrilling two-episode finale on Sunday, August 17 at 9PM ET/PT. The captivating series stars Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery, The Pursuit of Love) as the iconic Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him. Nautilus follows Nemo’s (Latif) mission to enact revenge on the East India Mercantile Company, who took everything from him. He audaciously steals a prototype submarine from the penal colony in which he is imprisoned, escaping into the ocean with a motley crew of fellow prisoners. Nemo plans to reach the fabled Viking treasure buried at the Pillars of Halvar. But first, he must win the trust of his crew and keep out of the clutches of the ruthless East India Mercantile Company, who will do whatever it takes to stop him. The series also stars Georgia Flood (Apples Never Fall) as Humility Lucas, Céline Menville (Emily in Paris) as Loti and Thierry Fremont (Liaison) as Benoit, with guest appearances from Oscar(R)-nominee Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor. Nautilus is developed and produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker, is written and executive produced by James Dormer and is executive produced by Johanna Devereaux, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock and Daisy Gilbert. Cameron Welsh serves as producer and Michael Matthews is the lead director. Nautilus is distributed by Disney Entertainment and acknowledges the support from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive and from the Queensland Government as part of Screen Queensland’s production attraction strategy.”

The trailer for the series is below.

