Leanne: Netflix Unveils Photos and Premiere Date for New Comedy from Chuck Lorre

Leanne has a premiere date. The 16-episode comedy series, created by Chuck Lorre and Leanne Morgan, is set to arrive in July. Several first-look photos were released for the series.

Starring Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes, the series follows a woman whose life is changed when her husband leaves her. Tim Daly, Jayma Mays, Annie Gonzalez, and Blake Gibbons also appear in the series.

Netflix shared the following about the series: “Leanne’s life takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad.”

Leanne premieres on July 31st. More photos from the series are below.

