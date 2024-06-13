Bridgerton: Season Four; Netflix Series Showrunner Teases What’s Next and a Long Wait

Bridgerton fans saw the second half of season three arrive on Netflix today, and now they are wondering when they will see season four. Well, they have another long wait ahead of them.

Showrunner Jess Brownell spoke about the popular series with THR at the premiere for the final episodes of season three on Wednesday night, and she revealed a bit about the work behind the scenes right now. She said the following about the Netflix series:

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

As for the sibling to be featured in season four of Bridgerton, Brownell did not offer the identity of the subject of the next set of episodes, but she did tease what is next. She said the following:

“I have almost slipped up a couple of times so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up. I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

