Bridgerton: Season Three Poster and First-Look Photos Released by Netflix

Bridgerton returns to Netflix, and fans are getting even more of a look at the upcoming season featuring Penelope’s love story. The streaming service has released five new photos and a poster teasing the series’ return. Four photos were released for the period drama’s third season in June.

Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Martins Imhangbe, Jessica Madsen, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Polly Walker, Golda Rosheuvel, Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon, Bridgerton season three will show the romance of Penelope and Colin (Coughlan and Newton).

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of season three:

“From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

The new poster and additional photos for season three of Bridgerton are below. Part one of season three arrives on May 16th.

Every mirror tells a story…And Miss Penelope Featherington’s story is one that cannot be missed. pic.twitter.com/gYKYAgZRJG — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of the new season of this Netflix series?