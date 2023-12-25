Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: The Simpsons, The Chosen, Lotería Loca, Home Alone, It’s A Wonderful Life

Published:

The Simpsons TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

© 2023 by 20th Television.

Sunday, December 24, 2023 ratings — New episodes: The Simpsons, Lotería Loca, 60 Minutes, and The Chosen Specials: Five Sleeps ’til Christmas, Home Alone, Lingo for the Holidays, and It’s a Wonderful Life.  Sports: NFL Overtime and The OTReruns: Celebrity Family Feud, America’s Funniest Home Videos, CSI: Vegas, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Night Court, Family Guy, Housebroken, and Krapopolis.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x