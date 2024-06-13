Me: Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for New Sci-Fi Coming of Age Series

Me is coming to Apple TV+ next month. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the sci-fi coming-of-age series with the release of a trailer. Ten episodes have been produced.

Starring Lucian-River Chauhan, Abigail Pniowsky (“Arrival”), Dilshad Vadsaria, Amanda Reid, Kyle Howard, and Sharif Atkins, the Me series tells the story of a 12-year-old boy named Ben (Chauhan) who discovers he has shape-shifting powers.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming live-action family series “Me,” an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy (“Vantage Point”) premiering globally on Friday, July 12. “Me” follows a 12-year-old kid named Ben who is in the throes of middle school (complete with bullies, crushes and school dances!) as he adjusts to a newly blended family AND the realization that he has super powers. Throughout the 10-episode season, Ben goes on a journey of self-discovery and learns what having super powers truly means. He finds an ally in his stepsister, Max, who helps him harness these powers and uncover the secrets behind the mysteries and tragedies of his community … all while he tries to come to terms with what it means to be Ben.

The trailer for Me is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new Apple TV+ series next month?