King of the Hill: Season 14; Hulu Releases Premiere Date and Opening for Animated Series Revival

The King of the Hill revival has a premiere date. The series will arrive on Hulu in August with 10 brand-new episodes. The series will pick up several years after the end of the original series with Hank and Peggy returning home from their time in Saudi Arabia. The animated series aired for 13 seasons on FOX before it ended in 2009.

The voice cast of the series includes Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

King of the Hill returns on August 4th. The opening credit sequence for the series is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this animated series?