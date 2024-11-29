Gangs of London: Season Three Teaser Released for Sky and AMC+ Crime Drama Series

Fans of Gangs of London are getting their first look at season three of the crime drama series. Sky has released a teaser trailer showing what is to come when the series returns in 2025. The series was renewed in October 2023.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, and Valene Kane star in the series, which follows the battles between several gangs in the City of London.

Kim Hong Sun will direct and executive produce season three which focuses on what happens after a bad batch of cocaine kills hundreds in the city.

Sky teased the following about the season:

“As chaos erupts in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries. Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars. In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident – it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?”

Gangs of London will return to Sky and AMC+ in 2025. The exact premiere date will be announced later. The teaser trailer is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this AMC+ series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives?