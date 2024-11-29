Watson: CBS Releases Trailer for Medical Mystery Series Starring Morris Chestnut

Watson is headed to CBS in January, and the network is giving viewers a look at the new mystery series. A trailer has now been released.

Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes star in the CBS series, which follows Dr. John Watson after the death of his friend Sherlock Holmes.

The series is set six months after the events that ended Holmes’ life, and Watson has returned to his work as a medical doctor.

However, Moriarty is not done with Watson just yet. The pair will have their own battle to fight.

CBS teased that “Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.”

The trailer for Watson is below. The series arrives on CBS on January 26th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new CBS series?