Chicago PD: Season 13; Toya Turner Departing NBC Series Ahead of Fall 2025

Voight will have to find a new person for Intelligence because it is one and done for Toya Turner. According to Deadline, she is departing Chicago PD ahead of season 13. She joined the NBC series at the start of season 12 as Kiana Cook.

Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar star in the series, which follows the Intelligence division of the Chicago Police Department.

Turner said the following about her decision to leave the series:

“My time on Chicago P.D. has come to a close. This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of. I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next. To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day. It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent.”

Chicago PD will return to NBC this fall. Her whole message is below.

