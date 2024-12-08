Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med: NBC Sets First Triple Crossover Event in Over Five Years

Get ready for an all-new One Chicago crossover. NBC has set the date for the first triple crossover event for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD in over five years.

The pandemic and industry strikes halted opportunities for crossovers since the last triple crossover in October 2019.

NBC shared the following about the event:

“When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.”

Anastasia Puglisi, Wolf Entertainment Executive Vice President and co-executive producer of the #OneChicago series, teased the following about the event:

“Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews and producers, along with help from the city of Chicago. We’re thrilled to have the best talent in every department to meet this challenge, reinforce the #OneChicago brand, and provide our fans with a unique and compelling viewing experience.”

The OneChicago crossover will air on January 29th. All three shows return from their winter break on January 8th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see another triple crossover for the One Chicago franchise on NBC?