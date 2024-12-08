Beast Games: Prime Video Releases Trailer for $5 Million Competition Series

Beast Games is arriving on Prime Video later this month, and fans of MrBeast are now being given a closer look at the new competition series. The streaming service has released a trailer for the series.

The competition will be the biggest ever, with 1,000 players going for a 5,000,000 million dollar cash prize.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released the official trailer to the record-breaking competition series, Beast Games. Fans can expect to see their favorite type of ‘MrBeast-style’ challenges fueled by time-sensitive emotional decisions, pyrotechnics, and of course, big-rewards. The series is set to debut weekly on Thursday, December 19th on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From the groundbreaking mind of MrBeast comes a new, record-breaking competition series. A staggering 1,000 players compete in nail-biting, physical, mental, and social challenges, for a chance to win a whopping $5 million dollar cash prize. Week by week, players will use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multi-million-dollar winner. Beast Games is hosted by co-creator and executive producer, Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), alongside co-creators and executive producers Tyler Conklin, Sean Klitzner, and Mack Hopkins, in addition to executive producers Michael Cruz, Matt Apps, Charles Wachter, Keith Geller, Joe Coleman, Rachel Skidmore, Chris Keiper, and Joshua Kulic.”

Beast Games arrives on December 19th. Check out the trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of MrBeast? Do you plan to watch this new series?