Rogue Heroes: Season Two Premiere Date and Trailer Unveiled for MGM+ Action Series

Rogue Heroes finally has a return date. MGM+ announced a January premiere date for the action series with the release of a trailer and key art for season two. Season one aired in December 2022, but the series’ return was delayed due to the 2023 industry strikes.

Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, Amir El Masry, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Corin Silva, Jacob Ifan, Dónal Finn, Jacob McCarthy, César Domboy, Michael Schaeffer, and Miles Jupp star in the series, which is a dramatization of the creation of the British World War II Special Forces Unit.

MGM+ revealed the following about season two:

“The critically acclaimed hit drama series follows David Stirling (Connor Swindells) and Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) in a dramatized account of how the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) unit was formed in the darkest days of World War II. In the second season, facing the threat of disbandment, SAS Rogue Heroes will see the unit trying to once again prove their significance. However, a surprise ally is found in the uptight and formal brother of David Stirling – William (Gwilym Lee). Will the fiery Paddy Mayne finally conform to following rules in order to protect the future of the unit, or will his dislike for authority be too significant an obstacle?”

The trailer and key art for season two of Rogue Heroes are below. The series returns on January 12th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season two next month?