Sunday NFL Countdown: Randy Moss Stepping Away from ESPN Series Due to “Health Challenge”

Randy Moss is stepping away from his spot on Sunday NFL Countdown due to a personal health issue. Moss asked for prayers on his Instagram in a post sent during the December 1st broadcast of the weekly series.

ESPN has now stated his departure, which will be temporary. He has been with the series for the last decade. According to Deadline, ESPN said the following:

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN’s full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Check out Moss’s post from his Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randygmoss (@randygmoss)

