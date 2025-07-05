Battle on the Beach: Cancelled, No Season Five According to HGTV Series Co-Host

Battle on the Beach will not be returning for a fifth season. According to TVLine, HGTV has canceled its summertime renovation series.

The cancellation news was announced by one of the series’ hosts, Alison Victoria, during her podcast. She said the following:

“I did a show called Battle on the Beach. I love that show. It was so fun and funny. And then all of a sudden, I watched the episode, I’m like, well, where’d all that [great content] go? I get it, it’s a lot of content to try to put into 42 minutes, but where is it? Where’s the great editing? You’ll lose a show that way. I truly believe that. Battle on the Beach did not get picked back up. which is sad, because it was like adult spring break.”

Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak also hosted the HGTV series.

What do you think? Did you watch Battle on the Beach? Were you hoping for another season?