Chasing the West: Drew and Jonathan Scott Give Families a Taste of Ranch Life in New HGTV Series

Chasing the West is coming soon to HGTV. The new series, featuring Drew and Jonathan Scott, will have the duo help those who want to leave city life behind and own a ranch of their own.

HGTV shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Before hitting it big as home renovation and real estate dynamos, Drew and Jonathan Scott spent their childhood on a horse ranch. Now the Brothers will use their background to help buyers with a hankering for adventure find their dream properties in the new HGTV series Chasing the West. Premiering Thursday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the eight hour-long episodes will follow the twin duo as they take families who wish to escape hectic city life or own land discover the incredible attributes and unique challenges of ranch living, including adapting to a slower pace, tending livestock and growing produce. The series will highlight cinematic landscapes with properties in Arizona, California and Texas and find Drew and Jonathan revisiting some ranch-inspired activities like horseback riding, off-roading in ATVs, and the art of lassoing. With the Brothers’ help, each set of buyers will feel more prepared to live out their Wild West fantasy lives.

“We grew up on a ranch in some of the most beautiful country around, and now we’re helping a new generation of people achieve that dream,” said Drew.

“The lessons we’ve learned and our passion for the ways of the West made us who we are, and we wouldn’t trade it for the world,” added Jonathan.

In the series premiere, married Texas business owners will turn to Drew and Jonathan to find a large home with a significant plot of land where they can enjoy the spoils from their years of hard work. Also, a couple leaving the Hollywood film industry will search for their first home and quickly realize country living is not for the faint of heart.

Then, on Wednesday, July 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Drew and Jonathan will star in eight fresh episodes of Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers. The Brothers will fix problematic homes for frustrated families as they tackle seemingly insurmountable renovation challenges to reimagine dysfunctional houses into harmonious places that families will love. Homeowners will rely on Drew and Jonathan’s vision and expertise to enhance the function, floorplan and amenities of their existing property—in hopes the updates also relieve the stress, anxiety and chaos caused by bad design. The premiere episode will spotlight the pair reconfiguring a home that’s served a family well for 20 years, but with both parents now working from home, the floorplan must evolve to serve their needs for a live-work space.

Until Chasing the West premieres, fans can find a trove of Scott Brothers programming on HBO Max® and discovery+ including Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother and Celebrity IOU. Fans are also invited to stay connected on HGTV’s digital platforms by following @HGTV on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads using #ChasingTheWest and #DontHateYourHouse. In addition, fans can follow Drew and Jonathan on Instagram (@mrdrewscott and @jonathanscott) and Facebook (Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott) and visit DrewandJonathan.com for all things Drew and Jonathan Scott. Each new episode of Chasing the West will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max® and discovery+ beginning July 11.

Chasing the West and Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers are produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan serving as executive producers.”