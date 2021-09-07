Selling the Big Easy: Season Two; HGTV Changes Premiere Date

Selling the Big Easy has seen its season two premiere date changed! The series was originally set to premiere this month, but now it will arrive in October. The series, set in New Orleans, is urging their viewers to help with Hurricane relief following Ida.

Brittany Picolo-Ramos, a local area real estate expert, is featuring helping families finding the right home for them in the 12-episode season.

HGTV revealed more about the return of Selling the Big Easy in a press release.

“In response to the devastation left after Hurricane Ida, HGTV will shift its originally scheduled September season premiere for Selling the Big Easy to Friday, Oct. 1, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and will make donations to Save the Children and American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services. Through its social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, HGTV also will invite viewers who want to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida to text HURRICANE to 707070. Selling the Big Easy features New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos who specializes in selling quintessential NOLA properties. The new 12-episode season will follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find a house with the right amount of history and charm. “It was difficult to see the country once again deal with heart wrenching destruction caused by a hurricane,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming home Content, Discovery, Inc. “And, after filming Selling the Big Easy in New Orleans for so many months, and building deep connections with people who make it a truly remarkable and unique city, the HGTV team felt a strong desire to help. We hope viewers will join us to support recovery efforts too.” Save the Children and The American Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Services will provide shelter, support and critical supplies for thousands of families affected by Hurricane Ida.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out season two of Selling the Big Easy on HGTV?