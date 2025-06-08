The Hunting Wives: Premiere Date Set as Starz Drama Moves to Netflix

The Hunting Wives has its arrival date and a new home. The series is set to arrive on Netflix next month. Starz initially ordered the series based on the May Cobb novel.

Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, and George Ferrier star in the series, which follows Sophie O’Neill (Snow) after she moves to Texas and succumbs to a socialite’s charms.

Deadline shared the following about the drama’s move from Starz to Netflix:

“According to sources, as part of Lionsgate and Starz’s separation agreement, which came into effect May 7, Lionsgate Television negotiated the acquisition of The Hunting Wives’ rights back from Starz as the studio executives felt that there was a better opportunity for a multi-season run on another platform vs. the limited series envisioned by Starz. The move also made sense for Starz which is moving towards owner economics post-separation with its programming strategy focused on series the network fully controls or co-produces. Starz recently opened writers rooms for several new projects in contention for a series green light, all fully owned.”

Netflix has a one-year exclusive deal for the series. The series premieres on July 21st.

