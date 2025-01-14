Young, Famous & African: Season Three; Netflix Teases New Episodes of Reality Series

Young, Famous & African is returning to Netflix with its third season later this week, and the streaming service is giving fans a look at the drama ahead with the release of a trailer.

Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Nadia Nakai. Kayleigh Schwark, and 2Baba star in the reality series set in Johannesburg, South Africa. The series follows a group of friends as they live their lives.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“The Cracks are showing. The friendships are fractured, the trust completely shattered. Africa’s messiest royals return. #YoungFamousAfrican Season 3 coming to Netflix Jan 17.”

The trailer for season three is below.

