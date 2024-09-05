The Boroughs: Six Senior Stars Cast in Netflix’s Supernatural Mystery Series from the Duffer Brothers

The Boroughs has its cast. The new series from the Duffer brothers has its cast of seniors who will join forces to battle a supernature force in the New Mexico desert. Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman have been cast in the series.

Netflix revealed more about the series and the roles the cast will play in a press release.

Today, Netflix announced that Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman are set to star in The Boroughs, an upcoming supernatural mystery from Executive Producers The Duffer Brothers and created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) who also serve as Showrunners. Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Three Pines) plays “Sam”

Geena Davis (Thelma and Louise, A League of Their Own) plays “Renee”

Alfre Woodard (Clemency, Salem’s Lot) plays “Judy”

Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story, This Is Us) plays “Wally”

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) plays “Art”

Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) plays “Jack” Netflix also announced that Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe) will serve as Executive Producer and will direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. Logline: In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time. Executive Producers: The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt on behalf of Upside Down Pictures, Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Ben Taylor Showrunners: Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews Format / Episodes: Drama; 8 Episodes The Boroughs marks the latest series under Netflix’s overall deal with Upside Down Pictures which includes the expansion of the Stranger Things franchise with the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow; the psychological horror series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen; and Stranger Things 5 — the culminating season of the global cultural phenomenon.

The premiere date for The Boroughs will be announced later.

