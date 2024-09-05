Buying London: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix UK Real Estate Reality Series

Buying London will not return for a second season. Netflix has canceled the real estate reality series, which aired in May on the streaming service. The series is a spin-off of Selling Sunset, which is set to premiere its eighth season on Friday.

The reality series followed the real estate agency run by Daniel Daggers. Each episode followed Daggers and his agents as they worked to sell properties in London.

According to Deadline, a spokeswoman for Daniel Daggers Real Estate Global said the following:

“Buying London did exactly what we wanted it to do – it enabled us to put DDRE Global on an international stage, and as a result, generated record interest in our business. We are at the forefront of contemporising an archaic industry by embracing new technologies and ways to communicate to likeminded people communities, which we have been doing since 2020 and what caught the eye of Netflix in the first place. Our work has only just begun and there’s so much more of our story yet to be told. Stay tuned…”

What do you think? Did you watch Buying London? Were you hoping for a second season?