Queer Eye: Season Nine: Jeremiah Brent to Replace Bobby Berk on Netflix Makeover Series

Queer Eye has announced its replacement for Bobby Berk – who exited the series after eight seasons. Jeremiah Brent will join the makeover series with season nine. Berk announced his departure in November, with season eight airing in January.

Set in Las Vegas, Brent joins Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France as the Fab Five transform lives. Netflix revealed more about the new addition in a press release.

“If you have an eye for interior design, you’ve surely come across Jeremiah Brent’s work over the past decade. Based in New York City, Brent is the founder of his own full- service interior design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, which launched in 2012 with locations in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as the lifestyle brand Atrio. With a finely honed intuition and sophisticated sensibility, Brent has worked his magic on countless properties across the world. But no matter the home, Brent begins each project by developing an in-depth familiarity with his clients’ emotional lives and personal journeys before personally installing each and every space — making him a natural fit for the Queer Eye family. And family just so happens to be his driving source of inspiration. Brent is married to fellow interior designer Nate Berkus, with whom he shares two young children. The couple frequently collaborate on a host of high-profile projects, including the HGTV docuseries The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project. Brent has previously appeared in Netflix’s Say I Do, the Emmy-winning Home Made Simple, and The Rachel Zoe Project. He’s also the author of his recently released debut book The Space That Keeps You, an emotional design book that explores what gives spaces meaning.”

Production on Queer Eye season nine is set for later this spring. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

