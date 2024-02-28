First-Time Buyer’s Club: Season Two Renewal Announced for Realtor Reality Series on OWN

OWN wants more of the First-Time Buyer’s Club. The cable network has ordered a second season of the reality series featuring realtor Amina Stevens. The series follows her as she helps first-time buyers navigate the process.

OWN revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Oprah Winfrey Network announced today it has ordered another season of its newest unscripted series, “First-Time Buyer’s Club,” featuring Amina Stevens, a dedicated former high school teacher turned realtor who believes there is a path for everyone to become a homeowner and that everyone deserves a place to call their own. Production on the next season will begin this year to air later in 2024. “This series perfectly embodies OWN’s commitment to serve and empower our audience across many facets of their lives, including the journey towards home ownership,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “Amina inspires us to see that home ownership is more than just possession of a piece of property, it’s about owning a piece of one’s dream and securing a solid foundation.” “First-Time Buyer’s Club” premiered in December 2023 and became Saturday night’s #1 original cable series (without sports) in its time period across all key African-American demos with over 4.4M P2+ having tuned in. “First-Time Buyer’s Club” is an authentic and in-depth look at the exciting but complex journey of becoming a homeowner for the very first time, no matter the stage in life. Amina is a trusted partner and confidante as she guides her clients through every stage of the home-buying process, helping to educate and inspire along the way. Each and every sale also furthers Amina’s ultimate mission and passion with her work — the building of wealth and the reduction of housing disparity in the Black community. By investigating each client’s unique situation and potential incentive programs available to them, Amina takes pride in helping her clients break through the myths about home ownership so they can realize their home ownership dreams. “First-Time Buyer’s Club” is produced by Red Arrow Industries.”

The premiere date for First-Time Buyer’s Club season two will be announced later.

