Married to Real Estate: Cancelled by HGTV Say Hosts Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson

Married to Real Estate will not be returning for a fifth season. HGTV has canceled the series after four seasons, according to the show’s hosts, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson. The two shared the news on their Instagram.

Season four of Married to Real Estate aired earlier this year, and the series followed the married couple as they helped Atlanta families transform homes in need of help into their dream homes.

The message from Sherrod and Jackson is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

What do you think? Did you enjoy this HGTV series? Were you hoping for a fifth season?