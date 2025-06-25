Washington Black: Hulu Unveils Trailer and Poster for Series Starring Sterling K. Brown

Washington Black is set to arrive on Hulu next month, and the streaming service has announced a premiere date for the series, accompanied by the release of a trailer and poster.

Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis, and Sterling K. Brown star in the series, which tells the story of George Washington Black.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington “Wash” Black, an eleven-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into.”

The show arrives on July 23rd. Check out the trailer and poster below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Hulu series next month?