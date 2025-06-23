Such Brave Girls: Season Two Premiere Date and Poster Unveiled for Hulu Comedy Series

Such Brave Girls is returning soon for its second season. Hulu announced its premiere date with the release of a poster. A sneak peek for season two has also been released.

Kat Sadler, Lizzie Davidson, Louise Brealey, Paul Bazely and Freddie Meredith star in the comedy series, which follows a mother and her two daughters as they live their lives.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“The series follows Josie (Kat Sadler), her sister, Billie (Lizzie Davidson), and their mother, Deb (Louise Brealey), risking everything they’ve got for a single scrap of love and adoration. Still desperately trying to escape the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home, it’s a good thing Dev (Paul Bazely) and Seb (Freddie Meredith) are coming to the rescue.”

The trailer and poster for season two of Such Brave Girls are below. The series returns on July 7th.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this comedy series? Will you watch season two?