Untamed: Netflix Previews Mystery Thriller Series Starring Eric Bana

Untamed is coming soon to Netflix. The mystery thriller is set to arrive on Netflix next month, and the streaming service has released a new trailer and details teasing the series.

Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, and Wilson Bethel star in the series set in Yosemite National Park.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

Untamed arrives on July 17th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series next month?