Rivals: Season Two Renewal Announced for Hulu Series Based on Jilly Cooper Novel

Rivals will return for a second season. Hulu has renewed the series after giving viewers a cliffhanger season finale, which premiered on the streaming service on October 18th.

Inspired by the Dame Jilly Cooper novel, the series stars Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit. It is set in the world of independent television in 1980s England.

Hulu shared the following about the series in a press release.

“Rivals” will return to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK and internationally. “Rivals” is part of Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles, and is packed full of wit, romantic entanglements, sex and unforgettable characters. The story is set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England in the ruthless world of independent television. “Rivals” is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (“A Very English Scandal”, “Holding”, “EastEnders”), Alexander Lamb (“Ackley Bridge”, “The Bay”, “We Hunt Together”), Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty (“Cheaters”, “Ted Lasso”), Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade (“The Riot Club”), “Rivals” author Dame Jilly Cooper and for Disney+ EMEA Scripted Content, Jonny Richards.

The premiere date for season two of Rivals will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?