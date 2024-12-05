Selling the City: Netflix Previews New Series About New York City Realtors

Selling the City is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the latest spin-off of Selling Sunset, which will follow realtors in New York City.

Eleonora Srugo, Jade Chan, Taylor Middleton, Jordyn Taylor Braff, Abigail Godfrey, Gisselle Meneses-Núñez, Justin Tuinstra & Steve Gold from the Douglas Elliman Real Estate agency will star in the eight-episode first season set to premiere on January 3rd.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.”

The trailer for the new reality series is below.

