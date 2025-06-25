Bet: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Thriller Series Based on Manga

Bet will return for a second season. Netflix has renewed the series based on the Japanese manga Kakegurui by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura. The 10-episode first season was released last month.

Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, Laura Afelskie, Dorian Giordano, Emma Elle Paterson, Ryan Sutherland, and Peter Outerbridge star in the series, which follows the students at a boarding school for the global elite. The school’s hierarchy is determined by underground gambling.

The renewal announcement is below. The premiere date for Season 2 of Bet will be announced later.

it’s official. BET is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/hvk2ZAaC95 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 24, 2025

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?