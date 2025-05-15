Menu

Bridgerton: Seasons Five & Six; Netflix Issues Early Double Renewal for Romantic Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Bridgerton TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton doesn’t even have a premiere date for its fourth season yet, but fans of the historical drama do not have to worry about the series going anywhere anytime soon. Netflix renewed the series for two more seasons on Wednesday.

Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, Sam Phillips, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs star in the series, which is set in an alternate 1800s where  King George III has established racial equality. Season four will follow the love story of Benedict Bridgerton.

Lady Whistledown announced the renewal with the following statement shared by Tudum:

(Netfllix)

The 2026 premiere date for season four of Bridgerton will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you continue to watch the next three seasons?


