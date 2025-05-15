Menu

The Four Seasons: Season Two Renewal Announced for Comedy Series from Tina Fey

by Regina Avalos,

The Four Seasons TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The Four Seasons premiered on Netflix only two weeks ago, but the streaming service has decided to renew the series for a second season.

According to Tudum, season one has topped the English Nielsen charts since its release and ended on a major cliffhanger, so its renewal was a no-brainer for Netflix.

Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, Colman Domingo, and Steve Carell star in the series, which follows a group of friends as they go on four different vacations throughout the year.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch The Four Seasons on Netflix? Do you plan to watch season two?


