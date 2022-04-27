Raising Dion: Cancelled; No Season Three for Young Superhero Series on Netflix

Young Dion Warren has been grounded. Netflix has cancelled the Raising Dion series so, there won’t be a third season. The second season of eight episodes was released on February 1st.

A superhero drama series, the Raising Dion TV show stars include Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Jason Ritter, Griffin Robert Faulkner, and Ali Ahn. The story follows the story of Nicole (Wainwright) and her son Dion (Young) after the boy starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. The second season picks up two years after the defeat of the Crooked Man (Ritter). Dion continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

The show was based on the 2015 comic book and a short film of the same name by Dennis Liu. Carol Barbee adapted the comic for television, executive produced and served as showrunner on the series.

Despite ranking well on the streamer’s ranking charts (the second season was watched for over 108.75 million hours in its first 26 days), co-star Haney posted that the show had been cancelled. He wrote, Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

