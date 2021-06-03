Jupiter’s Legacy: Cancelled, No Season Two for Netflix Superhero Series

Netflix has grounded another TV show. The streaming service has cancelled the Jupiter’s Legacy series so there won’t be a second season. The first season was released less than a month ago.

A superhero drama series, the Jupiter’s Legacy TV show is based on the Image comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The show stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Ian Quinlan. After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes — hungry to prove their worth — struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations and very strict personal standards. The story spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

Comic creator Mark Millar broke the news of the cancellation via Twitter. He said, “I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season.” While Jupiter’s Legacy won’t be continuing, Millar is “confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look great.” He also noted that he is working on a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks which takes place in the world as Jupiter’s Legacy but focuses on villains.

Some big news from us on what's coming up next in live-action from Millarworld, peeps! pic.twitter.com/usEuwVNHei — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) June 2, 2021

