Has the Jupiter's Legacy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix?



Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, the Jupiter’s Legacy TV show is based on the Image comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The show stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Ian Quinlan. After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes — hungry to prove their worth — struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations and very strict personal standards. The story spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.



As of May 9, 2021, Jupiter’s Legacy has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Jupiter’s Legacy for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that the public continues to have an appetite for superhero series, a renewal seems like a sure thing. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Jupiter’s Legacy cancellation or renewal news.



